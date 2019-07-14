Services
Elizabeth T. Peffley

Elizabeth T. Peffley Obituary
Elizabeth T. Peffley

Lebanon - Elizabeth T. Peffley, 80, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Spang Crest Manor. She was the wife of Paul E. Peffley. They would have celebrated 61 years of marriage in November. Born in Gettysburg, on August 23, 1938, Elizabeth was a daughter of the late William and Betsy Yingling. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family and grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Paul Peffley, husband of Michelle, and David Peffley, husband of Stephanie; ten grandchildren, Paul IV, Lauren, Morgan, David Jr., Shannon, Brittany, Hailey, Brandon, Aaron, and Kelsey; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 South 9th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Viewing hours will be held prior to the service from 10:30-11:30 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth 's name may be made to Hospice for All Seasons, 280 S. Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 14, 2019
