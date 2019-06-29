|
Elizabeth U. Williams
Lebanon - Elizabeth U. Williams, 91, formerly of Spring City, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Spang Crest, Lebanon.
She was the wife of the late Thomas B. Williams.
Born in Stowe, PA on October 29, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Paul, Sr. and Mary (Augustine) Urban.
Elizabeth is survived by a son, James A., husband of Claire Valletta, of Lebanon; grandchildren, James C. Valletta, Lisa M. Marks, Edward R. Stricker, David M. Stricker; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was the youngest and last surviving of 12 children.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Highland Memorial Park, 701 Farmington Ave., Pottstown, PA 19464, preceded by a viewing Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spang Crest, 945 Duke St., Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 29, 2019