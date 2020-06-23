Ella H. Weaver



Lebanon - Ella H. Weaver, 78, died unexpectedly at home on Monday, June 22, 2020.



She was the wife of the late Raymond W. Weaver who died in 2014. Born in Bareville, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Lizzie Horst Wenger.



Ella was a homemaker and a member of the Elm View Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.



Surviving are six children, Nelson husband of Esther (Oberholtzer) Weaver of Colby, WI, Pauline wife of Barton Sensenig of Myerstown, Richard husband of Irene (Nolt) Weaver of Denver, Anna Mary wife of Harvey Brubacker of Colby, WI, Louise wife of Mark Martin of Unity, WI, and Elaine wife of Leon Horning of Lebanon; 28 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren, seven siblings, Anna wife of the late Luke Wise of Myerstown, Clarence husband of Mabel Wenger of Ephrata, Melvin husband of Elizabeth Wenger of Denver, Alma wife of the late Paul Martin of New Holland, Erla wife of Clarence Horst of Lebanon, John Allen husband of Velma Wenger of Bird-In-Hand, and Mary E. Wenger of New Holland; and a sister-in-law Ida wife of the late David Wenger of Ephrata. She was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth, three great grandchildren and two brothers, David and Ivan Wenger.



A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 29, at 9:30 A.M. at the Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, PA with Bishop Curvin Z. Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA on Sunday from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA









