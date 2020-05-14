|
Ella M. Eby
Campbelltown - Ella M. Eby, 86 of Campbelltown, passed away on May 11, 2020. She was born February 1, 1934 in Martinsburg, WV, a daughter of the late John and Virginia (Fiddler) Price.
She was a retired employee of the H.B. Reese Candy Company, and a member of Campbelltown United Christian Church. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family.
She was 1 of 11 children. Preceding her in death are sisters Marcella Grove, Viola Donavan, Leoma Shepard, Hestella Price, and brothers Charles and John Price. Surviving are sisters Zelda Keller, Hazel Doig, and brothers Lester and Wayne Price.
Surviving are her daughters Donna Eby, Lori Mease wife of Jeffrey Mease, and Shelly Eby, and son Ronald Eby and wife Donna Eby. She had 4 grandchildren, Jennifer Klimkiewicz, Janielle Malick, Justin Mease and Jamye Bonanno. She had 7 great grandchildren, Wyatt, Owen and Emma Klimkiewicz, Mackenzie Malick, Cody and Holt Mease and Ella Bonanno. She was the widow of Alfred "Al" F. Eby.
Private interment will be in Grandview Memorial Park, Annville. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 14 to May 17, 2020