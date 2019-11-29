|
|
Ellen Kline Karins
Harrisburg - Ellen Kline Karins, 77, of Harrisburg, passed away surrounded by her sons and daughters at UPMC Community Osteopathic Hospital in Harrisburg, Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Ellen was born to Harvey and Estelle Kline in Philadelphia. After graduating from Palmyra High School in 1959, she married Howard Gordon and had four children. After receiving her LPN in 1970, she began her nursing career at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon and then continued at the Milton S Hershey Medical Center. She married Thomas Karins in 1973, becoming a mother to his three children and a son of their own. In 1982, she received her Associate's RN from Harrisburg Area Community College and continued working at Hershey through the decade, ultimately as a clinical head nurse in surgery. She then found a new career, working for the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, Bureau of Workers Compensation, where she retired as a supervisor in 2006.
Ellen loved gardening, listening to classical music, playing the piano, spending time at the beach, and cooking her family's favorite Pennsylvania Dutch meals and desserts. She was active in the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, providing accompaniment for the children's choir; playing in the handbell ensemble; and serving on the vestry, as a eucharistic minister, in the Stephen Ministry, and with the Daughters of the King. She will be remembered most by those whose lives she touched for her selfless devotion to her family and faith.
She is preceded in passing by her father, her mother, and her husband, Thom. She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Buder and Lenore Trotter (David); her ex-husband, Howard; her children, Larry Gordon, Susan Jarden, David Gordon, Candi Ressetar (Gregory), and Ryan Karins; her step-children, Jennifer Karins, Thomas Karins II (Geraldine), and Julia Fontenot (Ektor); nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14th, at 11:00 AM, at St. Andrew's in the Valley Episcopal Church, 4620 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110; .
To send the family condolences and more information please visit
www.centralpacremation.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019