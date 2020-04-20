Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen L. Clauser

Ellen L. Clauser Obituary
Ellen L. Clauser

Myerstown - Ellen L. Clauser, formerly of Schaefferstown, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Stone Ridge Towne Centre, Myerstown. She was the wife of the late Robert W. Clauser, Sr. She was born August 2, 1930, in Reading; a daughter of the late Harold and Lottie Heckman Strausser. Ellen was involved in the family funeral business; Clauser Funeral Home, Schaefferstown, with her husband for over 30 years. She was a former member of Midway Church of the Brethren, where she taught Sunday School. Ellen enjoyed traveling, crocheting, word searches and crossword puzzles. She was also an avid bingo player, loved candy, and had an infectious laugh. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Ellen is survived by children Susan McQuate, Myerstown, Alfred (Spider) Clauser and wife Marae of Myerstown, Robert (Buggs) Clauser of Lititz, Rosellen Clauser of Lititz, and Hank Clauser and wife Karen of Altamonte Springs, FL, grandchildren; Marsha, Jennifer, Laura, Brock, Casey, Jessica, Bobbi Jo, Billy, Jimmy and Emily and great-grandchildren; Owen, Ellen Rose, Aiden, Iris, August, Lucas, Brianna, Nickolas, Karina, Jayden, and Noah. She was preceded in death by brother Richard Strausser and sister Doris Regar. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the WellSpan Sechler Family Cancer Center, 844 Tuck Street, Lebanon, PA 17042.

Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
