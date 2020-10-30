Elmer J. Monahan
Elmer J. Monahan, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Friday, July 24, 1931, in Altoona, he was the son of the late Harry A. and Mary A. (Demeir) Monahan. He was married to Darlene D. (Kandes) Monahan on August 20, 2011.
A Veteran, Elmer proudly served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Elmer had worked in the supermarket business since 1949. He was employed at Penn Fruit Company, Philadelphia and Fleming Company, King of Prussia and went on to become the owner/operator of Foodland Supermarket, Lebanon.
Elmer was Catholic and was very strong in his faith and his devotion to his daily rosary that gave him courage, strength, guidance and prayer to accept his illness through life. He was also a longtime member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Elizabethtown.
In addition to his wife of nearly 10 years, he will be lovingly missed by a son, Ronald Monahan, married to Judy, of Elizabethtown and a step-son, Andrew Anderson, married to Hannah, of Marietta. Also surviving are two grandchildren: Stacy Ruth, married to Josh, Randy Monahan, married to Jillian; five great-grandchildren: Brady Monahan, Callie Ruth, Landon Monahan, Rhett Anderson and Wyatt Anderson; four nieces: Diane Ruggles, married to Jack, Connie Hayden, Karen Reigle, married to Ken and Susie Miller, married to Scott; two nephews, Bruce McKnight, married to Kathi and Donald McKnight, married to Michelle as well as Elmer's extended family and caring friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters: Pearl Monahan, Florence McKnight and Ruth Mallanson.
A heartfelt thank you from his family with sincere appreciation and gratitude is extended to the staff, aids and nurses at Masonic Village who gave Elmer such excellent care. The family could not have done it without you.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 with Reverend Bernard-Mary Ayo Oniwe as Celebrant. Everyone attending is encouraged to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Burial will follow in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Elizabethtown with military honors. Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to view at St. Peters from 10 AM until the time of the Mass on Thursday. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Contributions can be made in Elmer's Memory to St. Peter Catholic Church and mailed to 1840 Marshall Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com