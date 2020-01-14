Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eloise Eckert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eloise F. Eckert


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eloise F. Eckert Obituary
Eloise F. Eckert

Lebanon - Eloise F. Eckert, 94, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born in Campbelltown on November 15, 1925, a daughter of the late George and Bessie Miller Snavely. She was the wife of John Eckert, to whom she was married to for 71 years. Eloise was employed as an insurance agent, retiring from Kurtz Insurance Agency in Lebanon. She was a member of the St. John's United Church of Christ in Lebanon and Grandale women's organization with the YMCA. She enjoyed reading and completing puzzles. Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Cheryl Gross and husband Randy; Gary Eckert and wife Claudia; granddaughters, Kelli Snader and husband Kristopher; Jordyn Cartmell and husband Jeffrey; grandsons, Tod Gross and wife Shannon; Jonathan Eckert; great grandchildren, Trenton Snader, Ryleigh Gross, Averie Snader, Leighton Cartmell and Chase Gross; sisters, Betth Blouch, Kay Rosen and husband Hillel, Dorothy Goeke and Janet Edwards. She was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 12:00 pm in Rohland Funeral Home, 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon with a visitation beginning on Friday at 11:00 am. No Viewing. Interment will be made in the Schaefferstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lebanon Rescue Mission, 1223 Bittner Blvd., Lebanon, PA 17046. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eloise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -