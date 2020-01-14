|
|
Eloise F. Eckert
Lebanon - Eloise F. Eckert, 94, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born in Campbelltown on November 15, 1925, a daughter of the late George and Bessie Miller Snavely. She was the wife of John Eckert, to whom she was married to for 71 years. Eloise was employed as an insurance agent, retiring from Kurtz Insurance Agency in Lebanon. She was a member of the St. John's United Church of Christ in Lebanon and Grandale women's organization with the YMCA. She enjoyed reading and completing puzzles. Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Cheryl Gross and husband Randy; Gary Eckert and wife Claudia; granddaughters, Kelli Snader and husband Kristopher; Jordyn Cartmell and husband Jeffrey; grandsons, Tod Gross and wife Shannon; Jonathan Eckert; great grandchildren, Trenton Snader, Ryleigh Gross, Averie Snader, Leighton Cartmell and Chase Gross; sisters, Betth Blouch, Kay Rosen and husband Hillel, Dorothy Goeke and Janet Edwards. She was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 12:00 pm in Rohland Funeral Home, 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon with a visitation beginning on Friday at 11:00 am. No Viewing. Interment will be made in the Schaefferstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lebanon Rescue Mission, 1223 Bittner Blvd., Lebanon, PA 17046. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020