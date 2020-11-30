1/1
Elsie M. Brightbill
Elsie M. Brightbill

Myerstown - Elsie M. Brightbill, 88, died Sunday, November 29, 2020, at StoneRidge Towne Centre, Myerstown.

She was the wife of Herbert L. Brightbill, to whom she was married 67 years on November 21, 2020.

Born in Tulpehocken Twp., PA on March 16, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Aaron W. and Carrie A. (Edris) Peiffer.

Elsie was a member of Host Church, Bernville. She was employed as a sewing machine operator at Publix Shirt Co., Myerstown, for many years. Elsie enjoyed gardening and needlework.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters, Marie, wife of Lynn Moyer, of Annville, Judy, wife of Robert Phillips, Jr., of Bethel; sons, Donald Brightbill, of Newmanstown, Randy, husband of Denise Brightbill, of Myerstown, Glenn Brightbill, of Richland; 13 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Gregg, formerly of Bethel; and several nieces and nephews. Elsie was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Kauffman; granddaughter, Kristin Kauffman; and brothers, Mark Peiffer, and Allen Peiffer.

Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. A viewing will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Host Church, 80 Host Church Rd., Bernville, PA 19506.

GroseFH.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
