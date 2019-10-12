Services
Elsie Mae Donough

Elsie Mae Donough Obituary
Elsie Mae Donough

Palmyra - Elsie Mae Donough, 89, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Born October 3, 1930 in Buffalo Springs, Lebanon County, she was a daughter of the late Ira and Rebecca (Dundore) Walters, the widow of Harold G. Donough since January 2015 and also preceded in death by siblings Charles Ebersole, Herman Walters, Ira Walters, Jr., Emmeline Theal, Christine Dean and Mollie Walters.

An employee of the former Milsan Mills, Lebanon, she retired from Reese's Candy Company and was a member of Rocherty United Methodist Church, Lebanon. Elsie enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are her children Birdena, wife of Brad Taliaferro of Missouri, Dale, husband of Jennifer Donough of New Cumberland, Jay, husband of Christine Donough of Campbelltown; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Gravel Hill Cemetery, 54 Gravel Hill Road, Palmyra.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her church, 255 Village Drive, Lebanon, PA 17042 or Grane Hospice, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
