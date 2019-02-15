|
Elsie Mary Rasmussen
Lebanon - Elsie Mary Rasmussen passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Cedar Haven Healthcare Facility. She was born on May 29, 1925 to George and Elizabeth Arnt and took great delight telling people she was one of 18 children. Elsie was married for 48 years to William (Razzy) Rasmussen who passed away in 1992. She is survived by children, George Rasmussen (Carol) of Merced, CA; Elizabeth Hummel (Richard) of Fredericksburg; Norman Dick (Lynne) of Elloree, SC; Elsie Blyler (David) of Schaefferstown; grandchildren, Jason and Kris Rasmussen of CA; Denise Wiscount of AZ; Howard Stover of Fredericksburg; Susan Kneasel of Lebanon; Marcie Dick of Elloree, SC; Amanda Blyler of Valley View; Rebecca Chernich of Lebanon; great grandchildren, Seth and Emily Tompkins; Ryan and Owen Stover; Corrine, Brenna and Maggie Chernich; Breanna, Mallory and Baily Rasmussen; great grandsons, Emerson and Lincoln Foreman. Elsie is also survived by sisters, Josephine Ditzler, Frances Arnt, and Theresa Kale, brother, Peter Arnt. She was preceded in death by grandchildren, Dennis Kane, Jr., Michael Rasmussen and Collin Rasmussen; sisters, Elizabeth Matthews, Anna Tice, Mary Whitman, Catherine Swoyer, Margaret Matthews and Barbara Weatherholtz; brothers, Joseph, Matthias, George Jr., Frank and Anthony Arnt. Elsie retired from Everitte Knitting Mill where she worked most of her adult life. Elsie is rejoicing in heaven to be united with all her loved ones, especially her baby sister Bobbie whom she shared a special bond with and a love of yard sales. Viewing and funeral to be private. Rohland Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 15, 2019