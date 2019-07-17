|
Elva A. Lentz
Lebanon - Elva A. Lentz, 89, of Lebanon, died Monday, July 15,2019.
She was the wife of the late Melvin Lentz who died in 2010.
Born in Lebanon on October 12, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Landis and Lizzie (Kline) Kupp.
She enjoyed working at the Laundromat in Myerstown.
Elva is survived by daughters, Linda, wife of Richard Boyer, of Lebanon; Yvonne Sites, of Myerstown; son,Brian Lentz, of Myerstown; grandchildren, Kaili & Kerry Sites, Logan Lentz, Melissa Robinson, Ricky, Richard Jr, Robert, and Candy Boyer; brothers, Richard Kupp, Landis Kupp, Jr., Robert Kupp;multiple great & great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Verna Whitmoyer & Francis Wolfe
Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W.Washington Ave., Myerstown. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be private.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 17, 2019