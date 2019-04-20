|
|
Elvin V. Heller
Jonestown - Elvin V. Heller, 89, formerly of Jonestown, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Country Meadows, Hershey. He was the beloved husband of the late Elva E. Bixler Heller. They were married for over 60 years.
Born in Lebanon on September 8, 1929, he was the son of the late Gordon and Louella Heller. He graduated from Lebanon High School and attended the Lebanon Valley College. He worked as an accountant for Bethlehem Steel in Lebanon for over 30 years. Elvin was an active member of the Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Jonestown, where he taught Sunday school for many years. He was also actively involved in the activities and maintaining the church cemetery grounds and records for many years. He enjoyed playing cards and especially spending time with his wife, family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Scott V. and his wife Bonnie S. (Herbst) Heller; grandchildren Travis V. and is wife AuBrei of Cockeysville, MD and Candice N. (Heller) wife of Darren Fallon of Harrisburg and he loved his three great grandsons Tristen, Jackson and Beckett.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 103 E. Market St., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church at P.O. Box 658, Jonestown, PA 17038.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 20, 2019