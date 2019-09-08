Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
Christ Evangelical Free Church
8477 PA-183
Bethel, PA
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richland - Emily E. Ransil, 23, of Richland, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at home after a year-long battle with cancer.

Emily, a daughter of Matthew J. and Jennifer L. (Hemphill) Ransil, was born in Westfield, NY. In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Lauren Eby and two brothers, Alex and Josh Ransil.

Emily was attending Messiah College in pursuit of a nursing degree and was a CNA at Wellspan Hospital. She was passionate about musical theatre, animal rescue and ending human trafficking. She loved to travel and particularly enjoyed her trip to Thailand to study nursing.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 13rd, at Christ Evangelical Free Church, 8477 PA-183, Bethel. Burial will be private. Hill Funeral Home, Rehrersburg, is handling services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to a .

Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
