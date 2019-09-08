|
|
Emily E. Ransil
Richland - Emily E. Ransil, 23, of Richland, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at home after a year-long battle with cancer.
Emily, a daughter of Matthew J. and Jennifer L. (Hemphill) Ransil, was born in Westfield, NY. In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Lauren Eby and two brothers, Alex and Josh Ransil.
Emily was attending Messiah College in pursuit of a nursing degree and was a CNA at Wellspan Hospital. She was passionate about musical theatre, animal rescue and ending human trafficking. She loved to travel and particularly enjoyed her trip to Thailand to study nursing.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 13rd, at Christ Evangelical Free Church, 8477 PA-183, Bethel. Burial will be private. Hill Funeral Home, Rehrersburg, is handling services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to a .
Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019