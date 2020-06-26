Emma B. Ludwig
Emma B. Ludwig

Jonestown - Emma B. Ludwig, 87, of Jonestown, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late Howard A. "Buck" Ludwig.

Born in N. Annville Twp. on December 21, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Ammon and Leah Sattazahn Hitz. Emma retired from Reese's as a production worker. She was a member of the Jonestown Perseverence Fire Co.

She is survived by her brothers Clarence Hitz of N. Annville Twp., Robert Hitz of S. Annville Twp., and Warren Hitz of N. Annville Twp.; sisters Ruth Thomas of Schaefferstown and Lillie Buffenmeyer of N. Annville Twp.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers Alfred, Paul and Lloyd Hitz and sisters Dorothy Mutek, Leona Snavely, Alverta Levengood and Leah Johnson.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Jonestown.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
June 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
