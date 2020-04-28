|
Emma Catherine Batz Sullivan
Saturday February 14, 1920 - Saturday April 25, 2020
On February 14, 1920, Emma Catherine, née Batz, Sullivan was born on a small farm in Lebanon PA, located on Kimberlings Rd. Her father was the late Charles Augustus Batz of Lebanon PA, and her mother was the late Ruth Fernsler Batz Peffley of Lebanon PA. Her siblings were George Addison Batz, Charles Augustus Batz Jr, and Marion Elizabeth Batz Ohlinger, all late of Lebanon PA. Emma lived on the farm until the age of nine. She attended a one room country school near the farm, and later attended Lebanon Schools until the 9th grade. She then worked at the Galen Mills clothing mill in Lebanon. On June 29, 1946, she married William Francis Sullivan, late of Lebanon PA. Her daughter Cheryl Eileen was born in 1948, and her son Terry William was born in 1954. In 1955 Emma and her family moved to King of Prussia PA, where she lived the rest of her days. Christmas was her favorite time of the year as she enjoyed the tree and all of the decorations. Emma worked for The Extracorporeal Corporation (acquired by Johnson and Johnson) in both production and office work. Emma passed away on April 25, 2020 due to natural causes. She is survived by her children Cheryl Eileen Sullivan of Foster City CA, and Terry William Sullivan of King of Prussia PA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to The Cornell Lab of Ornithology, 159 Sapsucker Woods Rd, Ithaca NY 14850.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 28 to May 10, 2020