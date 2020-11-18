1/
Emma F. Zook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emma F. Zook

Newmanstown - Emma F. (Glick) Zook, Newmanstown, PA, entered into eternal rest on November 16, 2020 at the age of 97 years, 10 months, and 23 days. Born December 24, 1922 in Gap, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Sarah (Fisher) Glick and was married to the late Abner K. Zook on November 17, 1943. To this union were born five sons and two daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband Abner K. Zook (2010), brothers, Christian F. Glick, David F. Glick, four infant brothers; and a sister, Rachel F. Zook. Surviving are five sons: John (Joyce Groff) of Marietta, SC; Benuel (Martha Glaze) of Philadelphia, PA; Elmer of Portland, OR; Amos of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; Raymond (Jane Martin) of Mendon, MA and two daughters: Nancy, wife of Larry Weaver of Myerstown, PA, and Verna, wife of J. Elvin Horst of Newmanstown, PA; 30 grandchildren and 107 great-grandchildren. Emma's meek, cheerful spirit, her sweet smile and faithful example were an inspiration to many. She was a member of Schaefferstown Mennonite Church and displayed the love of Christ as she "stretched out her hands to the poor" by sewing hundreds of blankets for distribution to the needy. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10 am in Schaefferstown Mennonite Church, 625 N. Market St., Myerstown, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing will be on Monday from 5 pm to 8 pm at the church. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
7179496588
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved