Emma F. Zook
Newmanstown - Emma F. (Glick) Zook, Newmanstown, PA, entered into eternal rest on November 16, 2020 at the age of 97 years, 10 months, and 23 days. Born December 24, 1922 in Gap, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Sarah (Fisher) Glick and was married to the late Abner K. Zook on November 17, 1943. To this union were born five sons and two daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband Abner K. Zook (2010), brothers, Christian F. Glick, David F. Glick, four infant brothers; and a sister, Rachel F. Zook. Surviving are five sons: John (Joyce Groff) of Marietta, SC; Benuel (Martha Glaze) of Philadelphia, PA; Elmer of Portland, OR; Amos of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; Raymond (Jane Martin) of Mendon, MA and two daughters: Nancy, wife of Larry Weaver of Myerstown, PA, and Verna, wife of J. Elvin Horst of Newmanstown, PA; 30 grandchildren and 107 great-grandchildren. Emma's meek, cheerful spirit, her sweet smile and faithful example were an inspiration to many. She was a member of Schaefferstown Mennonite Church and displayed the love of Christ as she "stretched out her hands to the poor" by sewing hundreds of blankets for distribution to the needy. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10 am in Schaefferstown Mennonite Church, 625 N. Market St., Myerstown, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing will be on Monday from 5 pm to 8 pm at the church. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com