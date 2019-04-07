Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Lebanon - Emma J. Kline Sherman, 86, of Lebanon died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Cedar Haven Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Daniel P. Sherman who died in 2016.

Born in Annville on October 28, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Daniel A. and Bertha Longenecker Kline. She worked in production for Kraft Foods, Palmyra.

Emma was a 1950 graduate of Annville High School, a member of Fontana Christian Fellowship Church and the Fontana Union Sunday School. She volunteered for Transworld Radio and served as their banquet coordinator. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters Kathleen Sue wife of Eugene Moore, Jr. of Dover, DE, Jennifer A. wife of Kenneth Gilbert of Perkasie, a son Daniel A. husband of Kathy Sherman of Harrisburg, 8 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. She was one of a family of twelve with 4 surviving brothers and sisters.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held on Monday from 11-12 PM at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to her Church at 22 Fontana Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019
