|
|
Emma K. Long
Palmyra - Emma K. Long, 103, of Palmyra, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Kadima Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Amos H. Long, who passed away in 1989.
Emma was born in Union Twp., Lebanon County on May 23, 1915. She was the daughter of the late John and Elvira (Seabold) Snyder. Emma had worked as a sewing machine operator at Eli's Sewing Factory in Annville and Bell Mills in Palmyra. She enjoyed talking walks with her beloved dogs and reading novels and her Bible.
Emma is survived by her sons, Paul A. Long and his wife Marie A. (Barnhart) of Annville, James R. Long, Sr. and his wife Margaret (Redmond) of Annville, 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren. Emma was the last of her immediate family.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 9:30AM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. There will be a viewing from 8:30AM until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Lebanon Rescue Mission, PO Box 5, Lebanon, PA 17042.
www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 14, 2019