Services
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richland Mennonite Church
399 N. Race Rd
Richland, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Richland Mennonite Church
399 N. Race Rd
Richland, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Zimmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma M. Zimmerman


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma M. Zimmerman Obituary
Emma M. Zimmerman

Myerstown - Emma M. Zimmerman, 97 of Myerstown, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her home on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late John W. Zimmerman who passed away December 20, 2018. She was born in Caenarvon, Lancaster County on December 13, 1921, a daughter of the late Noah S. and Eva (Martin) Hurst. Mrs. Zimmerman was a member of the Richland Mennonite Church. Surviving is her son Leroy, husband of Grace (Martin) Zimmerman, Myerstown; grand-daughter: Rochelle (Zimmerman), wife of Carl Sensenig; grandson: Gary, husband of Anita (Nolt) Zimmerman; nine great grandchildren; four sisters: Irene, wife of Richard Good, Denver; Mabel, wife of the late Ivan Long, Terre Hill; Elsie, wife of Charles Childers, Ohio; Louella, wife of the late Joseph VanPelt, Ohio; brother: Chester, husband of Kathryn (Snader) Hurst, Mt. Joy. Emma was predeceased by her son Clarence H. Zimmerman; six brothers: Melvin, Edwin, Walter, Earl, Marvin, and Raymond Hurst; sister: Mary Nolt. A funeral service will be held in Richland Mennonite Church 399 N. Race Rd, Richland, PA, 17087 on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:00AM There will be a viewing held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 5:00PM until 8:00PM in her church. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now