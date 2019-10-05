|
Emma M. Zimmerman
Myerstown - Emma M. Zimmerman, 97 of Myerstown, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her home on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late John W. Zimmerman who passed away December 20, 2018. She was born in Caenarvon, Lancaster County on December 13, 1921, a daughter of the late Noah S. and Eva (Martin) Hurst. Mrs. Zimmerman was a member of the Richland Mennonite Church. Surviving is her son Leroy, husband of Grace (Martin) Zimmerman, Myerstown; grand-daughter: Rochelle (Zimmerman), wife of Carl Sensenig; grandson: Gary, husband of Anita (Nolt) Zimmerman; nine great grandchildren; four sisters: Irene, wife of Richard Good, Denver; Mabel, wife of the late Ivan Long, Terre Hill; Elsie, wife of Charles Childers, Ohio; Louella, wife of the late Joseph VanPelt, Ohio; brother: Chester, husband of Kathryn (Snader) Hurst, Mt. Joy. Emma was predeceased by her son Clarence H. Zimmerman; six brothers: Melvin, Edwin, Walter, Earl, Marvin, and Raymond Hurst; sister: Mary Nolt. A funeral service will be held in Richland Mennonite Church 399 N. Race Rd, Richland, PA, 17087 on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:00AM There will be a viewing held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 5:00PM until 8:00PM in her church. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 5, 2019