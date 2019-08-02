Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
their home
138 Julia Lane
Lebanon, PA
Resources
Eric F. Fields
1969 - 2019

Eric F. Fields


1969 - 2019
Eric F. Fields Obituary
Eric F. Fields

Cornwall - Eric F. Fields, 49, of Cornwall, passed away at home on Monday, July 29, 2019 after battling a long time illness.

He was born and raised in Riverside, CA and was the son of the late Melvin and Michele White Fields.

He enjoyed camping, roller coasters, and watching horror movies.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, MaryLynn M. Ford Fields; son Chase at home, daughter Hailey of Palmyra; step children, Cody Fields of Quentin, Robert Wenrich Jr. of Lancaster, Steffanie Roach of Myerstown, Pastor Sean Condran of Lebanon, Shivon Condran of Orwigsburg, Meghan Jane Condran of New York, along with several foster children, totaling 13, that he helped raise; and 7 grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his brother David Fields and nephew Jonathan Fields.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at their home, 138 Julia Lane, Lebanon, Pa. 17042.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., 139 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, Pa. 17963.

You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019
