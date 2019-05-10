|
Eric M. Lavine
Richland - Eric M. Lavine, 44, of Richland, died Tuesday, March 5th, 2019.
Born on July 5, 1974 in Lebanon, he was the son of Brenda (Moyer) Lavine of Richland, and Donald Lavine, Florida. He was a 1992 graduate of ELCO High School. In his teen years one could always spot Eric cruising around on his purple Mongoose BMX bike, his numerous skateboards, or buzzing around in a Volkswagen with his friends. He later worked at Exel Logistics in Palmyra for several years. Eric's passions included Star Wars, Hershey Bears and Philadelphia Flyers hockey, comics, music, and always being creative. He was a former member of the 501st Legion Garrison Carida, where he was able to share his creativity and passions by volunteering to help others while celebrating Star Wars in costume at fundraisers, charities, children's hospitals and other such events.
Surviving in addition to his parents are a sister Kristi Lavine of Cleona, his step dad, Allen McDonnell of Richland, (Aunts and Uncles) Roger and Barbara Sonon, Palmyra, and Chip (Ernest) and Sharon Lavine, Palmyra. He is also survived by several cousins, many dear friends, and his yellow lab "Sammy."
Eric will be remembered by those that loved him for his kind heart, gentle soul, sense of humor, and creative mind.
His family wishes to thank those that have reached out with support and love during this difficult time, and continues to pray for strength and future knowledge for mental illness awareness research and education.
Inturnment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown, is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made on behalf of Eric's memory to the Four Diamonds, Penn State Children's Hospital, PO Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 10, 2019