Eric Randolph Wolfe
Lebanon - Eric Randolph Wolfe, 66, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. Eric was born in Lebanon on November 29, 1952, son of the late Roy E. and Virginia Dissinger Wolfe.
Eric was a Lebanon High School graduate. He was a Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. Eric had been employed as a camera operator at Penn National Racetrack and had been formerly employed by the Lebanon Steel Foundry, Pennsylvania Precision and as a psychiatric assistant at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was a member of the Lebanon VFW Post 23, Doctors Without Borders and the Sierra Club. Eric was an avid amateur radio operator (WB3IHQ) and loved photography.
In addition to his wife, Eric, is survived by two daughters, Gretchen R. Ward of Annville, Michele R. Foster of Omaha, NE, stepson Leonard L. Roth, Jr, 3 grandchildren, his aunt Joyce McCann of Alexandria, VA, numerous cousins including Jamie Mueller of Alexandria, VA.
Private family services will be held with burial at sea. In lieu of flowers family suggests memorial contributions in Eric's memory may be made to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary or Doctors Without Borders.
Arrangement entrusted to Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd, Lebanon. For further information please call 717-272-4634 or to share on line condolences visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019