Erika D. Hauer
Lebanon - Erika D. Hauer, 93, of Lebanon, wife of the late Marlin Hauer, MD, passed away February 21, 2020 at Columbia Cottage, Palmyra. She was born in Camden, NJ, daughter of the late Rev. Otto and Marie Mittag Dietrich and was raised in the parsonage(shadow of the pulpit) next to her Father's Lutheran Church.
She worked briefly as a bank teller before attending and graduating from Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing, Philadelphia where she met her husband of 67 years. Erika worked in her husband Marlin's medical office when needed. She will be remembered for her love of family and church. Her joy was raising children and along with Marlin, encouraged them in school, choir, band, sports and church activities. She introduced children and grandchildren to the discipline of hard work and was a role model in embracing life through faith based values. Her faith, values, and caring for others reflected God's love. Her smile was beautiful.
Erika's home welcomed family and friends. She enjoyed singing, painting and flower arranging. She looked forward to family summer vacations at the seashore and Elder Hostel trips.
As a member of the Salem Lutheran Church "family", Erika was active in many activities, choir, circle meetings, church council, archives committee and coffee hour. In 1979 she was selected as the church's "Mother of The Year".
Erika is survived by her children Peter Hauer of Salt Lake City, UT, Dieter Hauer of Trappe, Kristen Hauer, MD of Greenville, DE, Kundry, wife of Richard Grove of Camp Hill, Heidi, wife of Edward Preisendanz of Wilmington, DE, Marlin Hauer Jr. of Lewisburg, Marie Spinelli of Lebanon; 6 grandchildren , Heather, Alice, Audrey, Eric, Kendall, Ava; 7 great grandchildren Ethan, Rachel, Timmy, Abraham, Tyler, Gideon and Natalie; numerous nieces and nephews and her brother in law Harold Rovins. In addition to her husband and parents, she joins her son Alan and all her siblings in God's eternal home
Her family extends deepest thanks and great appreciation to the caregivers and staff of Columbia Cottage and Grane Hospice for their outstanding tender loving care of Erika.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Erika's funeral service on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM from Salem Lutheran Church, 119 N. 8th St, Lebanon, PA 17046. Friends will be received Saturday, beginning at 9 AM until time of service at the church. Interment will be made in Mt. Annville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in Erika's memory may be made to her church or Grane Hospice, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill PA 17011.
