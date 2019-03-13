|
|
Erma Elaine Davidson
Schaefferstown - Erma Elaine Davidson, 84, of Schaefferstown, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in the Wellspan Ephrata Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert John Davidson. She was born in Heidelberg Township, Lebanon County on November 5, 1934, a daughter of the late Homer Mock and Elizabeth "Tillie" Bergman Mock Yost Noll. Erma was employed by the Lancaster General Hospital as a Pharmaceutical Tech and later as a LPN. She was an active member of the Zion United Methodist Church in Schaefferstown where she was involved with their Ladies Aid Group. They made various crafts for missionaries. Erma was survived by a son, Bruce Davidson and wife Jayne of Sugar Land, TX; Renee Burt and husband Larry of Robesonia; grandchildren, Ryan and Kelly Davidson, Gabrielle, Taylor and Conner Burt. She was preceded in death by sisters, Jeanette Herr and Evelyn Heffner and brother, Clifford Mock. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Zion United Methodist Church, 1279 Heidelberg Ave. Schaefferstown, PA 17088, with a viewing beginning on Friday at 12 noon. Interment will be made in the Schaefferstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019