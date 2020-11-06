Erma F. WeaverLebanon - Erma F. Weaver, 95, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday November 5, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late Earl R. Weaver, Sr., who passed away in February of this year.Erma was born in Lebanon on October 15, 1925 to the late Alice (Knapp) Miller. Erma retired from Hershey Foods. She attended Fontana United Christian Church. She was known to have a well-kept house. She enjoyed reading, playing BINGO, working, going to Chincoteague Island with her late husband, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Surviving are her children, Earl R. Weaver, Jr. and his wife Donna of Lebanon, Jane and her husband Vincent Capriotti of Dresden, TN, five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. She was the last of her 12 siblings.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11AM from Kreamer and Lum Funeral Home, Rt 72 and Camp Meeting Road, Jonestown. Interment will be in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Harrisburg. There will be a viewing from 10AM until 11AM at the funeral home.