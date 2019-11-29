|
|
Ernest "Ernie" M. Weidman
Newmanstown - Ernest "Ernie" M. Weidman, 75, passed away Thursday November 28, 2019. Ernie was born November 26, 1944 in Lebanon County the son of the late Frank and Hilda Weiss Weidman. Ernie proudly served several years in the United States Army. He was employed for 24 years with Bethlehem Steel & retired from Phoebe Berks. Ernie was an avid morel mushroom hunter and enjoyed nature, fishing and birdwatching. He also enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandsons. Ernie is survived by his son Michael (wife Danyelle) Weidman, daughter Melissa Tyson & family, grandsons Lance & Tyler Weidman, sisters; Nancy Dull, Mildred Fittery, Lorraine Weidman, brothers; Richard Weidman, James Weidman, and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Harold Weidman and sisters Shirley Engle & Jeanette Keppley. A viewing will be held December 3, 2019 from 6:00p-8:00p at Clauser Funeral Home 116 N Carpenter St Schaefferstown PA & December 4, 2019 from 10:00a-11:00a followed by a funeral service at 11:00a, also at Clauser Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Millbach Cemetery. clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019