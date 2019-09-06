Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little Swatara Church of the Brethren
31 Rehrersburg Rd.
Bethel, PA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Swatara Church of the Brethren
31 Rehrersburg Rd.
Bethel, PA
Esther E. Yenser


1923 - 2019
Esther E. Yenser Obituary
Esther E. Yenser

Myerstown - Esther E. Yenser, 96, formerly of Mt. Aetna, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at StoneRidge Towne Centre, Myerstown.

She was the wife of Oliver G. Yenser, who died January 1994.

Born in Union Deposit, PA on March 16, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Emma (Edris) Patrick.

Esther was a member of Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, where she was very active with the Women's Fellowship. She was employed as a Seamstress at Ivy Manufacturing, Frystown, and drove bus with her husband transporting students in the Tulpehocken School District. Esther helped at the food pantry in Bethel, delivered bulletins to shut-ins, and enjoyed sewing.

Esther is survived by a daughter, Betty E., wife of Gene Walmer, of Manheim; son, Eugene O., husband of Joann Yenser, of Myerstown; grandchildren, Lisa Kershner, Rick Walmer, Richard Yenser, Randall Yenser; nine great-grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, Ray and Richard Patrick.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, Rehrersburg, preceded by a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Frystown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Swatara Church of the Brethren "Women's Fellowship" Fund, 31 Rehrersburg Rd., Bethel, PA 19507.

Esther's family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff at StoneRidge Towne Centre for all of the kind help and care given to Esther.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019
