Esther Eleanor Hernley
Lebanon - Esther Eleanor Hernley, 102 of Lebanon, passed away in Stoneridge Towne Centre, Myerstown on Monday , July 1, 2019. She was born on March 26, 1917, in Grantville, a daughter of the late Robert and Carrie Moonshine Hoover. Esther was the widow of Llewellyn I. Hernley, who passed away on November 17 1997. Esther graduated from Hershey High School in 1935, and she went to work at the Hershey Chocolate Factory and retired from the Lebanon School District where she worked as a cafeteria worker at the Lebanon Senior High School. She was the oldest active member of the Bethany United Methodist Church of Lebanon. Esther enjoyed watching game shows on television, solving crossword puzzles and spending quality time with her family. She was the mother of four Children: Dennis E, husband of Ellen Hernley, Lebanon; Barry L. Hernley of Lebanon; Lynn I. Hernley with companion Paige, Mechanicsburg; Joni L. Oates of Lebanon; twelve grandchildren; twenty two great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Esther was predeceased by her five sisters and brother: Bertha (Toots) Koons; Annie (Sis) Speraw; Arlene Hoover; Marion (Butch) Robinson; Caroline (Tiny) Sellers; Robert A. Hoover. A funeral service will be held in Bethany United Methodist Church 510 N. Hanover St, Lebanon, PA, 17046 on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00AM with a viewing from 10:00AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. Contributions in Esther's memory may be made to . The Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 4, 2019