Esther M. Umberger
Elizabethtown - Esther M. Umberger, 88, residing at Masonic Village of Elizabethtown, formerly of Palmyra, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Masonic Village. She was the wife of Kenneth E. Umberger, with whom she celebrated 67 years of marriage. Esther's trademarks were her welcoming smile and loving hugs. She will be deeply missed and forever loved by family and friends.
Esther was born in Cincinnati, OH on May 21, 1932 to the late Arthur and Marie (Yutzi) Ruehl. She was a graduate of Colerain High School. She was an administrative assistant for The Hershey Trust Company for 21 years and the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey just prior to her retirement. She was a member of First EC Church in Palmyra, where she served as the secretary/treasurer for the Jolly Seniors. She served as a Worthy Matron for the Palmyra Chapter of the Eastern Star. She eagerly assisted Ken with administrative tasks for the Eastern Star, Annville-Cleona Jaycees, the Annville-Cleona High School Alumni Association, and AARP driver training. She was known as the family photographer, enjoyed sewing and making homemade gifts for family and friends, and was an avid collector of Longaberger baskets. Ken and Esther enjoyed traveling, especially their trips to Israel, Greece, England, France, Germany, as well as many trips to Ocean City, MD and Myrtle Beach, SC.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Gail L. Pentz and husband Keith of Sarasota, FL; Gary L. Umberger of Newtown Square, PA,; Gay L. Kaylor and fiancé Sam Wolf of Harrisburg; her granddaughter, Amanda Prokopowich, and her grandson, Morgan Kaylor. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Mark Kaylor, and her brother, Edward Ruehl.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Esther's honor to The Foundation for Enhancing Communities for the Make A Mark for Mark project. Checks payable to "TFEC - Make a Mark for Mark project" should be mailed to TFEC, 200 North 3rd Street, 8th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101. Online contributions can be made at: www.tfec.org/funds/make-a-mark-for-mark/