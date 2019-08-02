Services
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fairview Mennonite Reception Center
141 Jackson Road
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairview Mennonite Reception Center
141 Jackson Road
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Fairview Mennonite Church
111 Elco Drive
Myerstown, PA
View Map
Resources
Esther P. Weiler


1932 - 2019
Esther P. Weiler Obituary
Esther P. Weiler

Ephrata - Esther P. Weiler, 87, formerly of Myerstown, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in the Lincoln Christian Home, Ephrata. She was the wife of the late Ivan M. Weiler. She was born in Jackson Township, Lebanon County on June 2, 1932, a daughter of the late Milo and Anna Seibel Lehman. Esther was a member of the Fairview Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference. She is survived by children: Mary L. married to Ivan W. Hoover of Ephrata; Allen L. married to May Jane Martin Weiler of Myerstown; Glenn L. married to Eva Jane Stauffer Weiler of Wolcott, NY; Eugene L. married to Mabel M. Stauffer Weiler of Myerstown; Alta L. married to Darryl L. Weaver of Fredericksburg; Lester L. married Cheryl A. Nolt Weiler of Pickle Lake, ON; Ella L. married to Bruce R. Sensenig of Lebanon; Anna L. married to Jay Lloyd Sensenig of Rutledge, MO; Willis L. married to Rosanne M. Martin Weiler of Myerstown; 62 grandchildren; 155 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; sister, Emma J. Huber of Manheim; brother-in-law, Luke B. Kurtz of Ephrata. She was preceded in death by grandson, Bruce L. Sensenig; six sisters, Edna M. Lentz, Lillian R. Kurtz, Anna Mary Ressler, Eleanor B. Horst, Irene S. Lehman and Margaret S. Lehman; sister-in-law, Alta M. Lehman; four brother-in-laws, Isaac Lentz, Elmer R. Ressler, Paul M. Horst and Phares K. Huber. Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 9:30 AM in the Fairview Mennonite Church, 111 Elco Drive, Myerstown. Burial in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019
