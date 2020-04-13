Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Yeakley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Z. Yeakley


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Z. Yeakley Obituary
Esther Z. Yeakley

Myerstown - Esther Z. Yeakley, 94, of Myerstown, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at M. S. Hershey Medical Center.

She was wife of the late Woodrow H. Yeakley who died in 2000.

Born on February 27, 1926 in Reamstown, she was a daughter of the late Harry S. and Lavina M. (Zimmerman) Lausch.

Esther was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church, Myerstown. She enjoyed reading, sewing, embroidering, and word searches.

Esther is survived by daughters, Shirley, wife of Levi Henly, Barbara, wife of Phillip Stauffer and Linda, wife of Scott Craun; grandchildren, Jennifer Davies & Adam Stauffer, husband of Jessica; great grandchildren, Sophia & Krisante Davies; and many nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by 10 siblings.

Services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friedens Lutheran Church, 301 W. Washington Ave. Myerstown, PA 17067.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -