|
|
Esther Z. Yeakley
Myerstown - Esther Z. Yeakley, 94, of Myerstown, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at M. S. Hershey Medical Center.
She was wife of the late Woodrow H. Yeakley who died in 2000.
Born on February 27, 1926 in Reamstown, she was a daughter of the late Harry S. and Lavina M. (Zimmerman) Lausch.
Esther was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church, Myerstown. She enjoyed reading, sewing, embroidering, and word searches.
Esther is survived by daughters, Shirley, wife of Levi Henly, Barbara, wife of Phillip Stauffer and Linda, wife of Scott Craun; grandchildren, Jennifer Davies & Adam Stauffer, husband of Jessica; great grandchildren, Sophia & Krisante Davies; and many nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by 10 siblings.
Services are private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friedens Lutheran Church, 301 W. Washington Ave. Myerstown, PA 17067.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020