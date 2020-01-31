|
Ethel (Geib) Kline
Annville - Ethel Mae (Geib) Kline, 95, of Annville, formerly Palmyra, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Countryside Christian Community. She was born Thursday, October 2, 1924 in Palmyra to the late Christian and Ada (Fasnacht) Geib. She was predeceased on Sunday, August 21, 2011 by her loving husband of 65 years, Paul B. Kline Sr.
Ethel faithfully attended the Mt. Wilson Church of the Brethren, Lebanon. She was a loving homemaker who raised and loved her children in light of Jesus. All who knew her will dearly miss her infectious smile, kind soul and huge heart.
She is survived by six children, Patricia, wife of the late Richard Kimmel of Lebanon, Paul B. Kline, Jr. and wife Sandra of Sequin, TX, John Kline, husband of the late Kathy Kline of Grantville, Mary Sue Brown and husband Rev. Charles of Annville, Kenneth A. and wife Pat of Annville, Thomas Kline and wife Susan of Pisgah Forest, NC, many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren; and one brother Herbert Geib and wife Joyce of Elizabethtown. She was predeceased by 12 siblings.
A Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078 at 10:00 AM. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Mt. Wilson Church of the Brethren, 1261 Mount Wilson Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020