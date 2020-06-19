Ethel M. Derr
Ethel M. Derr

Lebanon - Ethel M. Derr, 90, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Cedar Haven, Lebanon.

She was the wife of Roy C. Derr, Sr., who died January 28, 1999.

Born in Greenpoint, PA on April 30, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Charles B. and Annie M. (Zechman) Kohr.

Ethel was a member of ELCO Bible Church, Myerstown. She was employed as a sewer at Valley Forge Flag Co., Womelsdorf, for 20 years, retiring in 1991. Ethel enjoyed sewing and traveling.

She is survived by sons, Roy C., Jr., husband of Sue Derr, of Schaefferstown, Glenn H., husband of Jane Derr, of Myerstown; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles E., husband of Doris Kohr, of Myerstown, Richard, husband of Josephine Kohr, of Myerstown, Russel Kohr, of Kleinfeltersville; and several nieces and nephews. Ethel was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Kohr; and a baby sister.

Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ELCO Bible Church, PO Box 201, Myerstown, PA 17067.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
