Ethel Mae Stoudt
Lebanon - Ethel Mae Stoudt, 104, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Stone Ridge Poplar Run in Myerstown. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Stoudt. Born in Hollidaysburg, PA on October 13, 1915, Ethel was a daughter of the late Harry and Anne (Frazier) Hart.
Ethel is survived by a son, Joseph E. Stoudt, husband of Patricia; two grandchildren, Christopher Stoudt, husband of Karen, and Susanne Horacek, wife of Tony; three great-grandchildren, Nick, Jake, and Jesse.
Funeral services will be held privately. Interment at Millcreek Memorial Cemetery in Newmanstown. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.