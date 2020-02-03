|
|
Eugene B. Burkholder
Myerstown - Eugene B. Burkholder, 74, of Myerstown, passed away unexpectedly at home on
Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was the husband of Mila Burkholder to whom he
was married to for 34 years. He was born in Blue Ball, Lancaster County on March 13, 1945, a son of the late Elam M. and Mabel H. Bowman Burkholder. Eugene was self-employed owner of Burke's Auto Body Shop and Burke's Aircraft Painting. He was a member of the Mary Gate of Heaven Church. He loved to fly airplanes, farming, camping and time with his family. He was a man of many incredible talents. Eugene his wife Mila and daughter Shelly loved attending the annual EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) Convention in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Throughout his life, Eugene attended 37 conventions. Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Shelly Wessner and husband Ross of Reading; brothers, Clarence Burkholder and wife Kathleen of Atlanta, GA; Elam Burkholder; sister, Marjorie Auman Pennypacker and husband Michael Rossier of Leesport. He was preceded in death by sister, Helen Bilger. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 am in the Mary Gate of Heaven Church, 188 W. McKinley Ave., Myerstown, PA, with a viewing beginning on Saturday at 9 am. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020