Eugene C. Flanick
Palmyra - Eugene C. Flanick, 91, of Palmyra, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Martha J. Buckoski Flanick. On November 7th, they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Born in Blawnox, PA on March 8, 1928, he was the son of the late Karl and Olga Flanick. He was an Army veteran and also a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a graduate of Duquesne University and was in their ROTC program. Eugene retired as a Civil Engineer and had worked for U.S. Steel, Rochez Brothers and also for Textron. He attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lebanon. He was very mechanically inclined and loved spending his time constructing and building things. He especially enjoyed playing golf.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons Mark J. and his wife Deanna Flanick of Asbury Park, NJ, James R. and his wife Barbara Flanick of Boca Raton, FL and Lee C. and his wife Denise Flanick of Fredericksburg; a daughter Jill E. wife of Bruce Kessler of Atlanta, GA; and grandchildren Niall, Alannah, Alexandra and Erika. Eugene was one of nine children.
Memorial contributions in Eugene's memory may be made to Cornwall Manor, Endowment Fund for Benevolent Care, 1 Boyd St., Cornwall, PA 17016.
Services for Eugene will be held at the convenience of the family.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019