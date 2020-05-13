|
Eugene D. Mavretic
Palmyra - FORMER CIA AGENT, CITY COP DEAD AT 81 Eugene D. Mavretic , 81 of Palmyra, passed away in Hershey Medical Center on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born in Harrisburg on August 7, 1938, a son of the late Marko and Mildred (Metz) Mavretic. A career as a city policeman for 20 years and distinguished career for 15 years with the Central Intelligence Agency passed away. He was 81. He served in the Lebanon Police Department from 1963 - 1983 with the rank of Lieutenant serving in the patrol divisions. In 1983 he was recruited into the Central Intelligence Agency. His CIA career took him to many assignments throughout the world. Family and friends commented that he was very tight lipped but may have been involved in the Panama invasion that deposed dictator Manuel Noriega. It was also noted that he had expertise in electronics, cryptology and very high speed morse code. He was fluent in Russian and other Slavic languages. Following his retirement from the CIA in 1998. He returned to Lebanon to reside. His home was decorated with numerous CIA awards and souveniors from his very secretive exploits. He commented many times that the CIA was the only job he loved. He was a two term past president of the Fraternal Order of Police. He was a Life Member of the Navy Club of Lebanon and Central Intelligence Retirees Association. He served in the US Navy for 6 years. He is survived by children Deanne Bertoldi of Hershey, Lisa Snavely of Mt. Gretna, Jackie Mavretic of Lebanon, and Michael Mavretic of Lebanon; Sisters: Patricia Fidler, Melody Snavely of Lebanon, Carol Signor; Brother: Kenyon Snavely. Eugene was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Mavretic. He was a lifetime member of St. Slovenian Catholic Church in Steelton. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Eugene's memory may be made to stjude.org or www.jewishVoice.org The Rohland Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 13 to May 14, 2020