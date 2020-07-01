Eugene R. HouserLebanon - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Eugene (Gene) Richard Houser, 67, on June 30, 2020, in his home surrounded by his immediate loving family after a long battle with cancer. He was the devoted husband to Lynn (Koziara) Houser of Lebanon.Born in Lebanon on December 18, 1952, he was the son of the late Richard and Anna Mae Houser. Gene loved and gave his heart to the Lord. His passion for the outdoors was unmatched in his love of hunting, fishing in near and far places, and spending time at his cabin with his wife, family, and friends. He was a skilled tradesman for more than 40 years and was the owner/operator of Houser Masonry. With great attention to detail, he had an impeccable work ethic. Upon his retirement from the masonry business, Gene worked part time for D.B. Fisher Transportation and mowed lawns for local churches and individuals. His true love and loyalty were to his wife, his children, grandchildren, and most recently his newest grandson, Jaxson Richard, who filled his entire heart with complete love and adoration.Surviving, in addition to his wife, is son Thomas Houser husband to Catherine (Koltun) of Terrell, TX and two children Stacy (Boyer) wife of James J. Strohm of League City, TX, and Michael Boyer husband to Jennifer of Palmyra, PA; admired "Pap" to 5 grandchildren: Jaxson Richard Houser, Amelia & Aidan Strohm, and Sara & Katelyn Boyer; brothers Ruben of Ontario, Canada, and Ken Shaeffer of Lebanon; sisters Joanna wife of Duane Hawbaker of Mercersburg, Nancy Frey of Chambersburg, Lucinda wife of Brian Beck of Myerstown, and Virginia Houser of Annville; and sister-in-law Renee Houser of Lebanon. To be included are all the beloved family members and friends, whom all had love for him like family.Gene was a strong, caring, dedicated, and driven man his entire life. In his last moments with us on this earth, he never once changed being true to himself, and made sure we all knew he loved us. The example he brought to all who knew and loved him is one that will never be forgotten and will continue to live on through us all.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, 5 Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. There will be a viewing from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10th, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gene's memory may be sent to God's Missionary Church, 2127 Hill Street, Lebanon, PA 17042, Hospice & Community Care, The Essa Flory Center, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, or Penn State Cancer Institute, 400 University Dr., Hershey, PA 17033.