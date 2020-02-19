|
|
Eugene R. Schamber
Jonestown - Eugene R. Schamber, 82, of Jonestown, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Eleanor J. Workinger Schamber. On Sunday, February 16th, they celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.
Born in Fredericksburg on November 5, 1937, he was the son of the late Ralph and Ruth Wenger Schamber. Gene was the owner/operator of E.R. Schamber Welding. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church in Jonestown and a member of the Hershey Region AACA and the PA Dutch Region AACA. He enjoyed working and was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons E. Richard Schamber and his wife Barbara of Jonestown and Ronald R. Schamber and his companion Diane Reichard of Jonestown; daughters Cindy L. wife of Ben Coleman of Lebanon and Sandy L. wife of Ken Fox of Fredericksburg; brother Harold Schamber of Fredericksburg; sisters Polly Zellers of Fredericksburg and Andora Miller of Harrisburg; ten grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and another on the way.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Miriam Bordner and Marian Deaven.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church, 600 Shepherd St., Jonestown. A viewing will take place on Sunday, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown, and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Interment with military honors will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church building fund.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020