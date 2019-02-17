|
Eugene R. Tobias
Jonestown - Eugene R. "Mash" Tobias, 92, of Jonestown, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Margaret "Peggy" Dawson Tobias, and on August 17th they would have celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary.
Born in Jonestown on April 11, 1926, he was the son of the late Ray R. and Emma Rebecca (Himmelberger) Tobias. He served in the U.S. Army in Europe during WWII. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart. He was employed for the U.S. government for many years at Olmstead, Mechanicsburg and Indiantown Gap. He belonged to St. John's U.C.C. in Jonestown. He loved his family, watching Lawrence Welk on TV, and attending auctions.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Donna (Haag) Breidegam wife of the late John Breidegam and Patti wife of John Livering, all of Palmyra. He is also survived by grandchildren Denise wife of Kim Kleinfelter, Shelli Gilara-Jones & her husband Doug, and Jessica Gilara Yohn & her husband Bryan, and great grandchildren Tyler Haag, Ava Lynn Yohn, Cody Lee Yohn and Brittney Kleinfelter.
He was preceded in death by his brother Harry Tobias and his only grandson Douglas Tobias Haag.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown. A viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Jonestown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church at P.O. Box 688, Jonestown, PA 17038.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019