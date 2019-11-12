|
|
Eunice J. Reist
Lebanon - Eunice J. Reist, 88, of Lebanon, died on Monday, November 11, 2019 at her home. She was born on Tuesday, August 25, 1931 to the late Victor D. Fedder and Mabel V. Fedder nee Raisbeck in Lebanon. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church of Iona. She was a graduate of South Lebanon Class of 1949 plus courses at Lebanon Vo Tec and was a past Matron of Lebanon 115 Order of Eastern Star, past president of Quota of Lebanon, past president of Farm Women #1, past volunteer of GSH Hospital, secretary at Steffy Shoe Company, payroll and accounts payable clerk for the Lebanon Daily News and housewife of a dairy farmer. She was involved with the Lebanon Flower Club, White Shrine and Red Hat Surviving are children Frank F. Reist, Jr., spouse of Lucinda, Donald L. Reist spouse of Cathy; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Frank F. Reist; sons Carl W. Reist, Gary F. Reist; sisters Jean E. Breiner, Joan M. Books. Viewing will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Order of Eastern Star service will be at 10:45AM, Fran Enck, Worthy Matron. Funeral services will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Kimmerling's Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to - Lebanon Division, 4250 Crums Mill Road Ste 101, Harrisburg, PA 17112. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019