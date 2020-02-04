|
|
Eva C. Smith
Annville - Eva C. Smith, 99, of Annville, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Countryside Christian Community. Born in Annville, she was the daughter of the late Edwin Cyrus and Susie Rebecca (Kurtz) Bowman. She was widowed by her loving husband, Joseph W. Smith in 2001.
Eva was a member of Annville United Christian Church since 1938, and taught Sunday school there to intermediary girls and adults. She was described as a prayer warrior with a strong faith. She was involved with a prayer group at Campbelltown United Christian Church and was the supervisor of the dining hall at the Cleona Camp Meeting. Eva enjoyed visits from friends, canning fruits and vegetables, crocheting, and winning most games of scrabble that she played.
She is survived by three children: Kenneth R. Smith & wife Helene, Sharon J. Gerberich & husband Larry, Glenn A. Smith & wife Anna; eleven grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Nancy C. Cargas and twelve siblings.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Annville United Christian Church, 245 W. Church St., Annville, PA 17003. A viewing will be held from 10-11AM prior to the service. Burial will follow in Campbelltown United Christian Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to her church at the address above.
