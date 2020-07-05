Eva M. Colyer
Grantville - Eva M. Colyer, 98, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Born August 20, 1921 in East Hanover Township, Lebanon County, she was a daughter of the late Jared Reily and Mildred (Hess) Seaman. Eva was the widow of Ernest J. Colyer since June 2010 and preceded in death by siblings John R. Seaman, Christian Seaman, III, Clarence J. Seaman, Irene S. Rhoads and Jacob B. Seaman.
Retired from Hershey Foods Corporation, she was a member of the former Zion Lutheran Church, Grantville and enjoyed camping.
Surviving are her sister Grace R. Worm; 18 nieces and nephews; and many great and great great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Grantville Cemetery, Firehouse Road, Grantville.
