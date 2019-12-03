Services
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
Eva T. Bennetch

Eva T. Bennetch Obituary
Eva T. Bennetch

Newmanstown - Eva T. Bennetch, 89, passed away Sunday December 1, 2019. She was the wife of the late M. Luther Bennetch Jr. Eva was born April 19, 1930 the daughter of the late Herman and Teressa Kiermyer Sauter. She was a member of the Millcreek Lutheran Church, Farmwomen Group #9 and a 4H leader. Eva was an accomplished seamstress and gardener. Eva is survived by her daughters Marilyn (wife of Philip) Campbell of Dothan, Ala, Donna (wife of Leon) Zimmerman of Lititz, and Lisa (wife of Tom) Capretti of Richland; son Paul (husband of Karen) Bennetch of Newmanstown; brother Herman (husband of Nancy) Sauter; several grandchildren and several great grandchildren. A funeral service will be December 5, 2019 at 1:00p at Millcreek Lutheran Church 221 N Sheridan Rd Newmanstown. A viewing will be from 12:00p-1:00p. Interment will follow at Schaefferstown Cemetery. clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
