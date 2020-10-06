1/
Eva W. Brubaker
Richland - Eva W. Brubaker, 95, of Richland, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 in the Richland Christian Home, Richland, PA. She was the wife of the late Henry Brubaker who died in 1989. She was born in Ephrata on July 5, 1925, a daughter of the late Noah Zimmerman and Elizabeth Wise. Eva was a member of the Richland Mennonite Church. She is survived by children, Richard L. Brubaker and wife Mary of Myerstown; Henry Cleason Brubaker and wife Sara of MO; Shirley Marie Ramer and husband Dale of Austin, PA; nine grandchildren; thirty-one great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Horst of Leola. She was preceded in death by daughter, Lou Ann Smith; great grandson, Adrian James Meulenberg; sisters, Edna Groff, Anna Weiler, Verna Martin, Bertha Weaver and Edith Burkholder; step mother, Frances Eberly. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10 am in Richland Mennonite Church, 399 N. Race Street, Richland, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Friday from 5 pm to 8 pm at the church. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
