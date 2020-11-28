1/
Eva Z. Brubaker
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva Z. Brubaker

Myerstown - Eva Z. Brubaker, 91, of Myerstown, died on Friday, November 27, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of the late Howard G. Brubaker. She was born in New Holland, Lancaster County on April 26, 1929, a daughter of the late Ezra S. and Anna Margaret Zimmerman Martin. Eva was a member of the Mt. Zion Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference. She is survived by children, Marlin husband of Irene Brubaker; Wilmer husband of Rebecca Brubaker; Eleanor wife of Ivan Martin; Evelyn wife of Edwin Martin all of Myerstown; 28 grandchildren; 99 great grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Hershey husband of Anna Martin; Willis husband of Alta Martin both of Lebanon; sisters, Edna wife of Barton Sensenig of Myerstown; Alta wife of Alvin Musser of Memphis, MO; sister-in-law, Edna widow of James Martin of Cocalico. She was preceded in death by grandsons, Ryan Martin, Arlin Martin and Matthew S. Brubaker; great grandsons, Gerald Hoover and James Hoover; brothers, Lester (Lena) Martin, Ezra (Alta) Martin, James Martin; sisters, Ruth (Melvin) Brubaker, Anna Mary (Lloyd) Burkholder and Nora (John) Martin. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 9:30 am in Mt. Zion Mennonite Church, Deep Run Road, Myerstown, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Thursday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Fairview Mennonite Reception Center
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fairview Mennonite Reception Center
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Mt. Zion Mennonite Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
7179496588
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved