Eva Z. Brubaker
Myerstown - Eva Z. Brubaker, 91, of Myerstown, died on Friday, November 27, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of the late Howard G. Brubaker. She was born in New Holland, Lancaster County on April 26, 1929, a daughter of the late Ezra S. and Anna Margaret Zimmerman Martin. Eva was a member of the Mt. Zion Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference. She is survived by children, Marlin husband of Irene Brubaker; Wilmer husband of Rebecca Brubaker; Eleanor wife of Ivan Martin; Evelyn wife of Edwin Martin all of Myerstown; 28 grandchildren; 99 great grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Hershey husband of Anna Martin; Willis husband of Alta Martin both of Lebanon; sisters, Edna wife of Barton Sensenig of Myerstown; Alta wife of Alvin Musser of Memphis, MO; sister-in-law, Edna widow of James Martin of Cocalico. She was preceded in death by grandsons, Ryan Martin, Arlin Martin and Matthew S. Brubaker; great grandsons, Gerald Hoover and James Hoover; brothers, Lester (Lena) Martin, Ezra (Alta) Martin, James Martin; sisters, Ruth (Melvin) Brubaker, Anna Mary (Lloyd) Burkholder and Nora (John) Martin. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 9:30 am in Mt. Zion Mennonite Church, Deep Run Road, Myerstown, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Thursday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements.