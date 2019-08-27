|
Evalyn Ruth (Thomas) Bentz
Palmyra - Evalyn Ruth (Thomas) Bentz, 73, of Palmyra, passed away following a courageous battle with ovarian cancer at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was born Monday, June 10, 1946 in Lebanon to the late David and Mary (Strange) Thomas. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Ronald E. Bentz.
Ruth graduated from Palmyra High School in 1964 and retired from Reese's after 35 years of loyal service. She was a member of the Hershey American Legion Post 386 Women's Auxiliary, was a phenomenal cook and baker, and was selflessly devoted to her family. She was known by many as the "baby whisperer" for her loving ability to calm and sooth an upset infant. Ruth loved and served her entire life in the name of Christ by feeding, clothing and loving those in need.
She is survived by a son, Barry A. Bentz of Palmyra; a daughter, Suzette U. Hoover of Palmyra; three grandchildren, Raige Pintarch, Chloe Pintarch and Cory Bentz; a brother, David Thomas and wife Jeanette of Elizabethtown; four sisters, Donna Lehman of Palmyra, Sandra Thomas and partner Lisa Dziabo of Palmyra, Patty Thomas of Lebanon, and Cara Wolfgang and husband Robert of Linglestown; several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Marjorie Etta Bentz; a brother, Tommy Thomas; a sister, Mary Ann Sprecher; an infant brother, James.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 29th at 6 PM at Trinity United Church of Christ, 40 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078 with Pastor Donte Jones officiating. Family and friends are invited for viewing from 4 PM until time of the service at the church. A period of food and fellowship will follow the service in the church social hall. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019