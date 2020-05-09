|
Evangelist Gary R. Wolfe
Lebanon - "Wise men say only fools rush in…"
Evangelist Gary R. Wolfe, 76, of Lebanon/Jonestown PA, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at The Lebanon VA Medical Center with his family surrounding him.
A natural born fighter with hands of steel, but a heart of gold… In some ways you could say he was stubborn and at times difficult, but those who truly knew him would also say he had one of the biggest, giving and compassionate hearts they knew. He was a proud Veteran of The Vietnam War ('65/'66). He dedicated a large portion of his life reaching out to other war vets like himself through Point Man Ministries. In addition, he went on to continue to reach out to others in song singing the gospel as "The Only Purpose" alongside his loving wife that survived him, Christine T. (Crosby) Wolfe. Singing was his passion, second only to his love for the Lord Jesus Christ.
Gary was born in Carlisle, PA on February 14, 1944 to the late Raymond and Minnie (Cox) Wolfe. He lived a full life raising the six children that survive him: Richard J. Wolfe (Jeanie), Randy Wolfe (Dorothy), Gary A. Wolfe (Betty), Joshua W. Wolfe, Shirley M. Corty, and Jennifer L. Jordan alongside their mother, Shirley A. Hill. When he and Christine married, he welcomed a stepson, Anthony C. Tavel. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and his siblings, Patricia Mixon, Patrick Wolfe, and Terry Wolfe. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Tyler L. Corty, and stepson Robert Michael Tavel, as well as siblings Nancy Johnston, Kenneth Wolfe, and Ronald Wolfe.
He volunteered as a baseball and football coach while his boys were growing up, and later in life, he was a retired, self-employed painter. He spent his leisure time working in his yard, fishing, and playing with his many pets.
Having had seventy-six fulfilling years on this earth, he left his impact on many, but he will undoubtedly be remembered for his love for the Lord, and the voice that carried out his passion through song.
"…but I can't help falling in love with you!"
A drive-thru funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 11AM - 1PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville PA, for viewing and condolences to the family. Private funeral services will be held at 1PM at the funeral home, but the public can Live Stream the funeral service by going onto the Kreamer Funeral Home website at www.kreamerfuneralhome.com and click on Live Stream Link. A graveside service will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, with full military honors, at a future date. The date will be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pointman International Ministries, PO Box 638 Minco, OK 73059 and/or Harvest Time Gospel Hour, P.O. Box 5514, Harrisburg, PA. 17110.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 9 to May 10, 2020