Evelyn B. Hixon
Campbelltown - Evelyn B. Hixon, 91, of the Middletown Home and formerly of Campbelltown passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Born November 29, 1928 in Shellsville, she was a daughter of the late Raymond L. and Louise (Spangler) Brandenburg Eshleman and the widow of Richard L. Hixon since 1989.
Retired from Hershey Foods Corporation, she was a 1946 graduate of Hummelstown High School, a member of Chocolate Workers Union Local 464 and "The Girls" card club. Evelyn loved her family, making jelly, fishing, her embroidery sewing machine and travel adventures.
Surviving are her children Raymond L. "Luke" Hixon (Jan), Douglas E. Hixon (Wanda) and Kimberly K. Hopple (Robert); sister Janet B. Gingrich; and granddaughter Tara L. Short (Morgan).
Service, with burial in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Four Diamonds Fund, c/o Hershey Medical Center, PO Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033.
